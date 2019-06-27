Thousands Attend Breakfast On The Farm In Fulton County

GRACIOUS HOSTS … Richard and Sue Henricks of the Henricks-Krieger Dairy Farm, host this years Breakfast On The Farm.

By: Ric Armentrout

In 2015, the Fulton County community hosted the first Breakfast on the Farm event at Sandland Farms in Swanton, Ohio. This free event was to help the public learn about modern food production practices and introduce them to the farm families who work hard to produce a safe, wholesome food supply for Ohio communities.

This years event had over 4700 registered for an opportunity to enjoy a breakfast featuring an Ohio-grown and produced menu of items as well as a self-guided tour. The tour included 20 learning centers, Animal Well-Being, Grain Bin Safety, Cow Nutrition, Milk Quality and Safety, and Nutrient Management. Other stations offered were Calf Area, Milking Parlor, and Cow Housing. Tractors and Farm Equipment were available for viewing.

Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and yogurt was being served to those before taking a tour, where ice cream was being offered as well. Visitors were encouraged to take selfies and post with #FultonBOTF

The Henricks-Krieger Dairy Farm had been selected to host this years Breakfast on he Farm. “We want to show people that we care for our animals, that we provide a wholesome product and where their food comes from.” Said Richard Henricks, who was more than pleased with the turnout. “We attended one four years ago in Delta and saw the impact it had and noticed the gap between the consumer and farmer was getting wider every year”

Planning for the BOTF started last fall “It takes that long to put a really good committee together, we really fined tuned this event to make it special.” Toni Schindler, Director of Marketing for Fulton County Commissioners said. “The people who volunteer for this are experts at what they do and this has been one of the best volunteer committee I have worked with” (R) Representative Bob Latta was among the attendees and celebrating his 33rd anniversary.

“My life revolves around agriculture, my wife’s family had hogs, my grandfather had cows.” “It’s good for people to be out and it shows how much work goes into the food we eat everyday.” Rep. Latta serves the 5th district, the largest farm income producing district in Ohio.

Henricks-Krieger dairy is a third generation, three-family partnership owned by Richard and Sue Henricks, Phillip and Tara Henricks and Shawn and Kim Krieger. The family cares for Holstein cows as well as raises corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat. The Henricks-Krieger Dairy Farm is a member of the Ohio and National Holstein Association, Farm Bureau and the Fulton County Dairy Association.

