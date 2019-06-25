Dylan J Bible (1995-2019)

Dylan J. Bible, 23 years, of Bryan passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the emergency room at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan. Dylan was born September 16, 1995 in Fort Wayne, Indiana the son of William A. and Heather D. (Pio) Bible.

He enjoyed working as a technician for R and D Medical and traveling the United States. In his free time, Dylan loved working on BMX bikes and tattooing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and dog, Chevy.

Surviving are his parents, William (Heather) Bible of Bryan; three sisters, Jasona McCullough of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brayonna “Shane” Pio of Seattle, Washington and Miranda Bible of Fayette, Ohio; four brothers, Bridon-Leigh (Shania) Bible of Bryan, Ohio, Elijah Ferguson of Stryker, Ohio, Kaleb Stafford of Defiance and Tyler of Nettle Lake, Ohio; niece, Amiyah Shea; nephew, Kahle Willibey; paternal grandmother, Donna Frisbee of Defiance, Ohio and maternal grandfather, Robert Pio Avon Park, Florida.

Dylan was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Carol Pio Wilbur; uncle, Brian Pio; two aunts, Auriel Wallace and Rhonda Domire; cousin, Joshua Bible.

Visitation for Dylan J. Bible will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 at Brown Cemetery, Bryan with Pastor Michael Hesterman officiating.

The family asks for those remembering Dylan to make memorial contributions to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to defray funeral cost.

