Stanley Murrell (1956-2019)

Stanley E. Murrell, 63 years, of West Unity, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center. Stanley was born March 18, 1956, in Austin, Texas, the son of the late Marvin G. and Madonna L. (Younger) Murrell.

He was a 1974 graduate of Montpelier High School. Stanley married Debbie S. Hussey on April 26, 1980, in Bryan, and she survives. He worked at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center where he served in several positions, including activities director. Stanley was an avid Indiana University Hoosier fan. He enjoyed cheering the Hoosiers on whenever he had the opportunity.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Murrell of Bryan, Ohio; daughter, Roxanne Wolfrum of Bryan, Ohio; three grandsons, Alan Michael Murrell, Jayden Wolfrum and Caleb Wolfrum; brother, Mike Murrell of Swayzee, Indiana; and sister, Marsha (Dale) Thomas of Marion, Ohio. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents.

To honor Stanley’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty St., West Unity. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

