E. Marcelle Hagelberger (1929 – 2025)

E. Marcelle Hagelberger, 96, of Bryan and formerly of rural Pioneer passed to her heavenly family on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

She was born on October 21, 1929 to Reginald and Lydia L. (Morhart) Moore. Marcelle graduated from Bryan High School in 1947. After graduation she worked at Aro, Schlegel and Northwestern Electric.

Marcelle met Forrest Hagelberger through friends in 5-H and they married on September 30, 1956. She worked beside Forrest on the rural Jefferson Township farm for 50 years.

Marcelle was a member of the Silver Creek Church of the Brethren, in Pioneer and then the Lick Creek Church of the Brethren in Bryan.

She enjoyed volunteering with the Williams County Pork Producers, Farm Bureau, Friends of Harrison Lake, Church Women’s Thrift Store and was a 4-H advisor for 10 plus years.

Marcelle is survived by her daughter Regina (Randy) Partee of Bryan; grandchildren Austin (Elishiah) Siegel of West Unity and Abbie (Covin) Sanders of West Unity; four great grandchildren Conner and Ashtyn Sanders and Evan and Alex Siegel; a brother Gerald Moore of California and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marcelle was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Forrest in 2014, parents, sons Richard and Mark Hagelberger in 1976, a sister Wilda Haye and a brother Loren Moore.

Visitation for Marcelle will be on Thursday, October 30th from 10am – 12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12pm with Reverend William Holsopple and Pastor Terry Baldwin to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Lick Creek Church of the Brethren. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.