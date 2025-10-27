Marjorie Hazlett (1926 – 2025)

(First Woman To Work At Bryan Post Office)

Marjorie L. Hazlett, age 99 of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Majestic Care- Bryan with her family at her side.

Marjorie worked at the Pittsburgh Steel Company in her early years, then worked at Fort Belvoir for the War Department during World War II.

After the war, she and her husband moved to Point Pleasant, WV, Gallipolis, OH, Youngstown, OH and finally to Bryan in 1955.

In Bryan she was the first woman to work at the Bryan Post Office and retired with 23 years of service. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, served as a Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church; she volunteered as a Den Mother, and at the Bryan Hospital at the registration desk and gift shop and was a faithful member of ARTS.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, reading, cooking and was famous for her apple pies and pumpkin roll.

Marjorie was born September 4, 1926, in Webster, PA, and raised in Monessen, PA, the daughter of Ernest and Robena (Duncan) Horn. She married E. Burton “Burt” Hazlett on July 6, 1945, in Monessen, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2011.

Marjorie is survived by her sons, Richard Hazlett, of Bryan, and Ron Hazlett, of Toledo; her daughter, Susan Wammes, of Bowling Green, OH; three grandchildren, Chris (Sarah Mae) Wammes; Sarah Ann Wammes and Heidi (Nate) Henschen; and great grandchildren, Ce Ce and Reed Wammes and Olivia and Lexie Henschen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ernest “Ernie” B. Hazlett, Jr.; brothers, Eugene and Fred Horn and sister, Dorothy Lender.

A service celebrating Marjorie’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 11:00 am at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery with her husband.

Memorial donations are requested to Wesley United Methodist Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.