Edford Prince (1929-2020)

Edford Prince, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 9:48 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Auburn, Indiana, after an extended illness. A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Prince served in Korea during the Korean Conflict and was awarded a Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.

He operated Ed Prince Logging for more than forty years and enjoyed fishing, bowling, pitching horseshoes and IU basketball. He also enjoyed gardening of all types, had a vast knowledge of nature, and was an authority on all types of glass and glass collectibles.

Edford Prince was born on September 28, 1929, in Vale, Kentucky, the son of James Blaine and Ollie Lee (Fraley) Prince. He married Gertrude Rose Speaker on December 2, 1950, in St. Joe, Indiana, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Denise (Marvin) Strup, of Auburn, and Beatrice (Michael) Herlacher, of Avon Lake, Ohio; two sons, Edward (Debra) Prince, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Bud (Michelle) Prince, of Fremont, Indiana; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Noah, James, and infant brother, Charlie; and one sister, Mabel Cromwell.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Reverend Eric Matthews officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery with grave side military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society or the Northwest Township Ladies Auxiliary. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.