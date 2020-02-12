William “Bill” Parrish (1937-2020)

William C. “Bill” Parrish, age 82, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:53 A.M. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Park View Nursing Center, where he was a resident for thirty-two years.

Bill was a longtime employee of Quadco Rehabilitation Center, working for many years as an assembler. He loved music and especially enjoyed the Grand Old Opry. He also enjoyed television, watching ballgames, racing, and his favorite show, The Golden Girls.

Williams C. Parrish was born on June 2, 1937, in Paulding County, Ohio, the son of Paul J. and Bessie L. (Thrasher) Parrish.

He is survived by two brothers, Howard (Marilyn) Parrish, of Edon, Ohio, and Daniel (Mary) Parrish, of Edmond, Oklahoma; two sisters, Marilyn (Jerry) Iott, of Deerfield, Michigan, and Shirley Kinner, of Camden, Michigan; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Jackie Parrish.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Bill Priest officiating. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Quadco Rehabilitation Center or to Park View Nursing Center. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.