EDGERTON COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT AREA: CRA Discusses New Construction Application

(PHOTO BY INDIA KENNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

REVIEWING APPLICATION … Edgerton CRA members look over CRA application.

By: India Kenner

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

india@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton CRA Committee met on Wednesday, March 19th at 3:30 p.m. to Discuss a CRA application for new construction on Knox Lane.

In attendance were Ben Wilhelm, Denise Knecht, Amanda Knecht, Scott Blue, Pam Fitzcharles, Lynn Bowsher, Mayor Bob Day, and Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles. Nathan Gruver was absent.

A motion to approve the minutes from the January 30 meeting was made by Scott Blue and seconded by Lynn Bowsher.

In the administrator’s report, Dawn Fitzcharles communicated that she had nothing to share.

Scott Blue motioned to approve a five-year one hundred percent tax abatement for 103 Knox Lane. The motion was seconded by Pam Fitzcharles.

The CRA meeting adjourned at 3:41 pm.