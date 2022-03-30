Edgerton High School To Present “The Wizard Of Oz”

Facebook

Edgerton High will bre present the Wizard of Oz beginning April 8 at 7pm. Other performances will be on April 9th at 7pm ans April 10th at 2pm. All performances will take place in the junior high athletic and performing arts annex.

Cast members include:

TOMMY ADKINS ( Zeke, The Cowardly Lion) is a senior and the son of Art and Karen Adkins. A veteran of many production in the Nortwest Ohio area, Tommy has been seen as a Munchkin in Defiance High School & Fort Defiance Players’ 2015 production of THE WIZARD OF OZ in addition to OLIVER, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, PORRIDGEGATE, and EHS’s FOOTLOOSE, among others.

When not on stage, he enjoys playing video games. In gratitude, Tommy writes, “I want to thank my cousin Brandon for helping me prepare for this show, always being there for me, and pushing me to do things that I don’t want to do.”

His future plans include attending Northwest State Community College.

GRETA BROWN (Crow, Winkie, Tree, Emerald City Citizen, Ensemble) is a senior and the daughter of Matt and Peggy Brown. Prior to this production, Greta’s only time on stage was in choir performances!

In her free time, she enjoys drawing and playing video games. She is also involved in student council and the golf team. In a note of gratitude, Greta writes, “Shout out to my mom and dad for supporting and loving my decision to be in this musical even though I don’t have a main part.

They are always pushing me to do things out of my comfort zone, so they were very excited to hear I was going to be in the musical. I am very fortunate to have such amazing parents along with the rest of my family!”

Greta’s future plans are to attendNorthwest State Community College and major in biology.

MADDIE BROWN (Miss Gulch, Wicked Witch of the West) is a senior and the sister od of Loren Brown. This production is Maddie’s first stage experience ever!

When not creating great characters on stage, she enjoys reading, spending time with friends and traveling. Maddie says, “I would like to send a shout out to my brother for being there for me through everything and never giving up on me even when I almost gave up on myself.

I want to congratulate all of the Excellent Eight for all of their hard work and thank them for all of the memories we’ve made this year.”

Her future plans include attending the University of Oregon majoring in High School English education.

DOMINIQUE FORT (Winkie General, Tree, Ensemble) is a senior and the daughter of Staci Fort. Her interests include volleyball and basketball.

Dominique writes, “I want to thank my mom for supporting my every decision, I love you.”

This senior’s future plans include attending the University of Cincinnati majoring in biological sciences in hopes of becoming a veterinarian.

CHLOE MERILLAT (Aunt Em, Good With Glinda) is a senior and the daughter of Keith and Jawn Merillat. She was previously seen on the EHS Stage in the Ensemble & Honkey Tonk singer in FOOTLOOSE and in the Ensemble for ALL SHOOK UP.

At school she is involved in FCA, FEA, Yearbook, Spanish Club, Choir, NHS, Cheerleading, Volleyball, and Student Council. Outside of school she started singing for her church on Wednesday nights.

She also helps lead the Kid’s Kingdom song and dance every Sunday. She loves babysitting and just being with children in general. Chloe writes, “I would like to thank my parents and my friend, Katie for always believing in me and pushing me to do my very best.”

“I would also like to thank The Excellent Eight for making this musical so much fun. I am thankful for all the memories and laughs that have come from this musical. I am going to miss all of them next year.”

Chloe’s future plans are to attend Taylor University in the fall to major in elementary education.

KARISSA MERILLAT (Hickory, Tin Man) is a senior and the daughter of Keith and Jawn Merillat.She was previously seen on stage as an Ensemble & Honkey Tonk singer in FOOTLOOSE and in the Ensemble for ALL SHOOK UP.

In her free time, she enjoys being outside, doing puzzles, hanging out with friends and family, and watching Friends. She is involved in volleyball, cheer, FCA, FEA, NHS, Student Council, Spanish Club, Log of E, and volunteering at my church.

In a note of appreciation, Karissa would like to give “a shout out to the members of the “Excellent 8!” Thank you for making my last show enjoyable and encouraging me and the rest of the cast at rehearsals.”

“Thank you for making so many memories that will last a lifetime. Good luck and to the seniors, this is our final performance, so let’s make it the best one yet!”

Karissa’s future plans are to attend Huntington University and major in Accounting.

BREANA RELIFORD (Dorothy Gale) is a senior and the daughter of Shannon Clark and Tracey Reliford Jr. Her previous performances include playing Urleen in FOOTLOOSE, Natalie in ALL SHOOK UP, and being invited to perform in the Williams County Honor Band and Honor Choir.

When not on the EHS Stage, Bre can be found hanging out with her friends, golfing, shopping, and singing (of course!) Bre would like to give a shout out to the Harters, the Jacksons, Mrs. Marie Moore, my parents and friends, and the cast. I love you all!”

Her future plans include attending Northwest State Community College initially to pursue a double major in Pre-Kindergarten and Paraprofessional Education.

NICHOLAS ROTH (Uncle Henry, Emerald City Guard, Spook) is a senior and the son of Adam and Denise Roth. He has had no previous stage experience, and the directors wonder why we had not met him before this year!

Nicholas is very active in Cross Country, Track and Field, NHS, FEA, FCA, Spanish Club, and Student Council. Nicholas writes, “Thank you to all of the other cast members for making this musical fun. I was very nervous starting out because I had never done anything like this before, and you all made every second worth it.”

“Thank you to Bre Reliford and Jeromy Gonzales for helping me to do things right, and thank you to Maddie Brown and Tommy Adkins for letting me complain to you when things went wrong.”

“Thank you to Annika Middel for keeping a positive attitude and pushing me to do my best. Thank you to Chloe and Karissa Merillat for talking me into auditioning in the first place. I wouldn’t have done it without any of you.”

Nicholas’s future plans are to become a paramedic for CHWC in Bryan.

CHARITY RUPP (Crow, Winkie, Tree, Emerald City Citizen, Ensemble) is a senior and the daughter of Dan Rupp and Kathy Rupp.

Her only previous stage experience has been in Choir performances. She enjoys singing in choir, serves on student council, and serve as a matmaid for wrestling.

Charity writes, “I want to give a shout out to my stepmom Kathy for always supporting me in what I do and helping me with school and life. She always tries to do what is best for me and I appreciate that.”

“I would also like to give a shout out to my dad for supporting me through my teenage years and believing in me and giving me hope to succeed.”

“I also appreciate him for pushing me to do better in this world. I appreciate that they both support me in the musical for doing little roles and are just happy for me that I’m even in it.”

Her future plans are to go to college at Northwest State and in pursuit of a teaching degree in History.

JEROMY GONZALES ( Professor Marvel, The Wizard of Oz) is a junior and the son of Carrie Mesker.

His previous performances include concerts for school along with All County Honors Choir and performing as Sheriff Earl and Prisoner 47 in last year’s ALL SHOOK UP.

When not conjuring up magic on stage, Jeromy spends his free time wrestling and gaming as an outlet.

Jeromy writes, “I would like to thank the directors Mr. and Mrs. Harter, along with Mrs. Moore and Mrs. Jackson. They along with the cast were amazing to work with, and there’s nobody I’d rather pull something like this off with!”

“Finally I would like to thank my family for pushing me further to do things I never thought I would have the ability to do.”

JORDON HOHLER (Nikko, Crow, Emerald City Citizen, Mushroom, Ensemble) is a junior and the son of Tammy and Mark Hohler.

His previous stage experience was at church with this show being his first on the Edgerton High School Performing Arts Stage. Jordon would like to give a big shout out to Mrs. Jackson for encouraging him to audition for this musical.

His future plans include studying Herpetology and being on stage more, we hope!

ANNIKA MIDDEL (Hunk, Scarecrow) is a junior exchange student from Germany, the daughter of Tanja and Clemens Middel, hosted by Sara and Carson Blalock.

Her previous stage experience includes several Christmas plays as Maria, shepherd, king, maiden, ensemble; DAVID IN THE LION’S DEN as ensemble; BARTHOLOMEUS as ensemble; THE LITTLE KING as the little king; ONCE UPON A TIME as a crow; BRUNDIBAR as policewoman and ensemble.

Her other EHS activities include: Cross Country, Basketball, Softball, Speech and Debate, Choir, Spanish Club.

Annika writes, “I want to thank my family who kept up with my busy schedule. Thank you to the directors who made this happen and to the rest of the cast for making this play so amazing with their personalities, input and humor.”

“You all did amazing and showed me that “Havin’ a brain don’t make partin’ any easier.” I think there are only two things left to say “Goodbye […]. I’ll think about you always.” and “LET’S GO FISH!”

ANGEL SIMS (Toto in The Land of Oz) is a junior and the daughter of Charity Sims. This is Angel’s first appearance on stage! In her spare time, Angel enjoys playing with dogs, crocheting, cross-stitching, and playing video games.

In a note of appreciation, she writes, “Thanks you to my mom for supporting me. Thank you to the Harters and Mrs. Jackson for giving me a chance.” We are so happy that you joined us on this project, Angel!

LIBBY CHEEK (Apple Tree, Winkie, Ensemble) is a sophomore and the daughter of Jessica Scott Cheek. Her previous performances were in Elementary Christmas Concerts, school choir, and in the Miss Edgerton Pageant.

In her free time, she enjoys hanging with her friends, playing volleyball, and cuddles with her cat.

Libby would like to give a shout out to “my mom for supporting me and driving me to all my rehearsals.”

ALEXIS VERMILLION (Apple Tree, Winkie, Emerald City Citizen, Ensemble) is a sophomore and the daughter of Debra Vermillion & Daniel Vermillion. This is her first performance on the EHS Stage!

In her free time she likes relaxing at home with family and spending time with my friends at Cup O’ Joy.

In school, she loves “working on Yearbook and Band with the sense of a team, being a part of something awesome, which is also why I joined the musical this year.”

“For sports, I do Cross Country in the fall and Track in spring. I’m also a member of the Speech & Debate Club, as well as Quiz Bowl and Spanish Club.”

In a note of gratitude Alexis also writes, “I’d like to thank my parents and my brother Adam for encouraging me to join the musical, and for their unwavering support. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

ANNA VERMILLION (Apple Tree, Winkie, Emerald City Citizen, Ensemble) is a sophomore and the daughter of Debra Vermillion and Daniel Vermillion. This is also her first performance on the EHS Stage!

In her spare time, Anna is busy with many activities such as Band, Cross Country, Speech & Debate, Quiz Bowl, Track, reading, spending time with family and pets, and relaxing at the coffee shop!

In a note of appreciation, Anna writes, “I want to thank my parents and siblings: they’ve always been unconditionally supportive of my interests and hobbies.”

“Their optimism and kindness soothes all doubts and gives me the motivation to keep trying my best every day, onstage and off.”

GRACE HERMAN (Crow, Ensemble) is a freshman and the daughter of Jean and Vince Herman.She was seen previously on stage as an ensemble member in ALL SHOOK UP.

Her interests include track, basketball, golf, and 4- H. Grace would like to give a shout out to “My grandparents who help me everyday with things and my best friend Ava for always being there when I need her.”

Grace’s future plans are to go on to college and major in music and teaching.’’

JEWEL CHEEK (Apple Tree, Winkie, Ensemble) is a freshman and the daughter of Scott and Jessica Cheek. Her previous performance experiences were in Elementary and Middle School Choir Concerts.

In her spare time, Jewel enjoys volleyball, softball, and playing video games with friends.

In a note of thanks, Jewel wrote, “Shout out to my parents, Mrs. Krill, the Harters, Mrs. Jackson, and Mrs. Moore for supporting me and helping me grow as a singer.”

“Congratulations to my sister Libby and Lanie for trying something new. So excited we can all do this together!

ERIN JACKSON (Stage Manager) is a freshman and the daughter of Nora and Perry Jackson. She worked backstage as the stage manager for ALL SHOOK UP.

In her free time, she likes to paint and draw. Erin would like to give a shout of appreciation to her mom for “her support and pushing me to try my best with the musical.”

CHLOE BLAKELY (Crow, Winkie, Jitterbug, Ensemble) is an eighth fraser and the daughter of Bill and Haley Blakely.

Her previous performance experience has been with dance and youth musicals. Her interests include track, art, dance, reading, science, and math.

Chloe would like to give a shout of appreciation out to her parents for all their love and support. Her future plans are to become a Science teacher and an Artist.

MIKAYELA BURKHART (Apple Tree, Winkie, Jitterbug, Emerald City Citizen, Ensemble and Children’s Music Leader) is in eighth grade and the daughter of Mike Burkhart and DeeAnna Snider.

She appeared previously as an ensemble singer in ALL SHOOK UP. In her spare time, she enjoys singing in the choir, playing in the band, and reading. Mikayela would like to give a shout out to “Mrs. Moore for helping me with the songs. It was such a big help!”

DEZARAE GOEBEL (Stage Ninja, and Jitterbug, Spook) is an eighth grader and the daughter of Jennifer Goebel. This is her first time appearing on the Edgerton High School Stage.

In her spare time, she enjoys driving race cars with her family. Dezarae would like to say, Thanks to my parents for letting me be a part of this musical and to everyone else in the play for making it a really fun experience!”

SARAH VOLLMER (Crow, Winkie, Jitterbug, Ensemble) is the eighth grade daughter of Cheri and David Vollmer.

Her previous performance experience includes studying dance for nine years. In her spare time, she likes to play soccer and to play flute in the band.

Sarah writes, “I’d like to thank my mom and sisters, Heather and Courtney, for always supporting me.”

KHLOE BOWIE HUG (Toto in Kansas) Khloe is the fur baby of her Mommy Amber Hug. She resides in Chicago, Illinois.

