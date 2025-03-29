Edgerton Honored With 2024 Tree City USA Designation

PRESS RELEASE – The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Edgerton as a 2024 Tree City USA, celebrating the village’s dedication to planting, nurturing, and maintaining trees for the benefit of the community.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit organization committed to inspiring individuals to plant, care for, and celebrate trees.

With a network of over a million supporters and partners, the foundation has successfully planted more than 500 million trees in forests and communities across more than 60 countries since its inception in 1972.

For over 40 years, the Tree City USA program has acknowledged cities and towns that utilize urban forestry to enhance livability and sustainability.

“Every community plays a vital role in shaping a greener future, and tree champions like Edgerton are at the forefront of this effort,” said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Trees serve as essential infrastructure, fostering resilience and promoting well-being in our cities. We are proud to count Edgerton among the growing network of communities committed to making a positive impact through trees.”

Edgerton’s Mayor, Robert Day, expressed pride in the village’s recognition, stating, “This designation as a Tree City USA reflects the Tree Commission’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Edgerton.”

“Trees are not just part of our landscape; they are vital to our community’s health and well-being. We will continue to prioritize urban forestry initiatives that benefit our residents and the environment.”

Trees in urban areas provide numerous benefits, such as mitigating the urban heat island effect, reducing stormwater runoff, improving air quality, and enhancing mental and physical health.

The Edgerton Tree Commission, in celebration of Arbor Day and Earth Day, will be handing out tree seedlings (12”-24”) to anyone who shows up, while supplies last, during the food truck event on April 21, 2025, from 3p-7p. The annual Arbor Day tree planting service will take place on April 25, 2025, with additional details to be made available.

