Edgerton Residents Under Boil Advisory Until Further Notice

By: Jacob Kessler

The Village of Edgerton is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that took place on Tuesday August 10th by the water treatment plant on Crane Street.

The boil advisory is set to last until test results come back to show that the water is safe. Results are due back sometime on Thursday August 12th and a decision will be made depending on those results.

Water customers that are affected by the boil water advisory may receive water at the Edgerton Local Schools, located at 111 East River Street, from the hours of 9:00am to 12:00pm and 4:00pm to 7:00pm on August 11th. Anyone wishing to receive water will need to bring proof of residency.

The Village states “Edgerton has consulted closely with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on the advisory and action plan.

“Edgerton Water will continue flushing water from the system, to bring fresh water into the area and will continue testing water sample to assess tap water safety.”

“The safety and health of our customers are our top priorities, and the boil advisory will remain in effect until we confirm that the tap water is safe.”

