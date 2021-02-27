Edgerton School Staff & Students Surprised By Sculpture

LOTS OF FUN…Cadyn Towers also got in on the fun with his mom Ashley Snyder and the three Chrisman kids Donovan, Jayden and Ali. He had a lot of fun tamping down the snow for his mom while she and Ali sculpted this Edgerton Bulldog with a book saying Read Week on it. (Photo courtesy of Ashley Snyder)

By: Rebecca Miller

The arrival at Edgerton School on Tuesday morning, February 24, 2021 held a surprise in the form of a great big Bulldog Sculpture celebrating Read Week for the Elementary Students.

Elementary School Secretary Jodi Landel said that it was done after dark on Monday evening and purposely kept a secret. Principal Brett Greiser did some detective work on Tuesday morning and found out who the artists were.

A little before 10 a.m. some of the artists, Donovan Towers (8th grade), Chantz Chrisman (9th), Jayden Chrisman (8th), and Ali Chrisman (10th) posed with their artwork in the front yard, and got posted on the Edgerton Elementary Facebook page along with the proud statement, “This is incredibly impressive, but also very generous.”

The artists also posed for a picture in front of the Bulletin Board in the Elementary building that says, “Surf’s Up For Reading” to remind the students of how important it is to be a reader.

A picture of the Bulldog sculpture was actually posted earlier in the morning before it was discovered who did the sculpting, with “How cool is this! What a surprise for our staff and students this morning. OUR SCHOOL ROCKS!”

Ashley Snyder, mother of Donovan Towers and Cadyn, who is in PreSchool and who also helped, but missed the picture, said in a phone interview that she was the mastermind and gathered those particular students to help. It took three hours and they finished after dark, unsure how the mud for the creases would show up.

Snyder said she did the details, with Ali doing a lot of the book, and the boys shoveled the snow away so they could see what they were doing.

Cayden crawled on it to pack it down for her. She said they really wanted it to be a secret, but they were found out. Cayden said in the phone interview, “It was fun and the book was the best part.”

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com