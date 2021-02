DELEGATES … (Front) Girl’s State Delegate: Jamie Chester. She is sponsored by the West Unity American Legion Auxiliary Post 669 and The Three Arts Club. (Back) Boy’s State Delegates: Gabe Matthews, Wyatt Beltz, Ian Hoffman, Justin Ayala Aguilera, and Hunter Leupp. They are sponsored by the West Unity American Legion Post 669, West Unity Sons of the Legion, and the West Unity Lion’s Club.