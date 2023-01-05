EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Council Member Lance Bowsher Sworn In

NEW MEMBER … Mayor Robert Day, right, swears in new council member Lance Bowsher. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Edgerton Village Council meeting of January 3 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.

Next, Day swore in new council member Lance Bowsher. Roll call was next, with all six council members, Bowsher, Jason Gruver, Leslie VanAusdale, Pam Wampler, Chuck Wallace, and Sharon Blinzler, in attendance.