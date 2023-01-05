Hillsdale Man Shot, Suspect Arrested In Bronson

By: Corey Murray, HILLSDALE DAILY NEWS

JEFFERSON TWP. — A 24-year-old Hillsdale man was shot late Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Jefferson Township and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The suspected shooter, identified by Michigan State Police as a 30-year-old Hillsdale man, was taken into custody in the twilight hours Wednesday at his girlfriend’s home in Bronson with assistance from the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.

He was lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail and is pending arraignment at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Police have yet to provide a possible motive, but said the shooting happened while both men were driving separate vehicles on Osseo Road near Beecher Road around 9:40 p.m.

The suspect allegedly fired several rounds from a .300 blackout AR pistol at the victim’s car.

According to police, one round penetrated the driver’s side door, striking the victim in the left leg and shattering his femur.

A bullet was recovered from the passenger seat by an evidence technician.

MSP said the investigation is ongoing.