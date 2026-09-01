Edith “Kay” Tilse (1938 – 2026)

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(Fulton County Resident)

Edith Kay Tilse, 88, of Fulton County, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born on Feb. 15, 1938, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Jesse and John Hill.

On July 11, 1959, she married Glen Tilse, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage until his passing in 1994. Together, they raised two children, Amy and Brian, and built a family that remained at the center of Kay’s life.

Kay worked as a beautician, but her greatest devotion was always to her family and her faith. Victory Chapel United Brethren in Christ in Liberty Center, Ohio, was an important part of her life from the time she was a teenager.

She remained deeply involved in the church throughout her lifetime, singing and leading singing for many years.

Her faith was a constant in her life, as was her love for her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her, and she treasured the generations of family that grew around her.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Amy (Andy) Roman; her son, Brian (Victoria) Tilse; five grandchildren, Lennon Tilse, Parker Tilse, Staley Tilse, Chantelle (Michael) Ribisi and Gabrielle (Trent) Chalk; and four great-grandchildren, Autumn Chalk, Bennett Chalk, Charles Ribisi and Oliver Ribisi. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Tilse, Mary Hill and Janet Hill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Tilse; her parents, Jesse and John Hill; her brothers, George, Charles “Chuck,” Jerry and Jack Hill; and her sister, Sandra “Sandy” Rahmel.

Kay leaves behind a family shaped by the things she valued most throughout her life: faith, family and a deep commitment to those she loved.

Visitation for Kay will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Steve Clymer officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery on County Road 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Victory Chapel of Liberty Center or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Tilse family.

The obituary for Kay was lovingly prepared by her family.