Patsy I. Nofziger (1946 – 2026)

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(Member Of Archbold CCL & Red Hat Society)

Patsy Ilene Nofziger, 80, of Archbold, passed away early Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

Patsy was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was a 1965 graduate of Merritt Hutton High School in Thornton, Colorado.

On Oct. 16, 1966, she married the love of her life, Corwin “Cork” Nofziger. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this October.

Patsy was a full-time mom, and in 1975 she became a bus driver for Quadco Rehabilitation Center in Stryker, to which she dedicated 20 years of service.

Patsy was a member of the Archbold CCL and the Red Hat Society, gaining many friends along the way. Patsy was a faithful member of Zion Mennonite Church for over 50 years, teaching Sunday school, helping with Vacation Bible School, hospitality and youth group, and serving food in the kitchen.

Patsy loved creating flower arrangements and giving them away to family and friends. Family has always been the heart of Patsy’s life; children were the sparkle in her eye! The miracle and story of Christmas were of the utmost importance to her, creating lasting memories of love for each of her family members.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. and Marie J. Smith; and an infant daughter, Pamela Nofziger.

She is survived by her husband, Corwin “Cork” Nofziger; her three children, Paula (Kyle) Moore of Napoleon, Charles Nofziger of Archbold and Kristina (David) Eicher of Archbold; grandchildren, Maria Shelt of Toledo, Danielle (Adam) Jones of Napoleon, Karinne (Andrew) Gluvna of Columbus, Shane Eicher of Archbold and Aubrey Eicher of Cincinnati; and three great-grandchildren, Emmett Hatcher of Cygnet and Rhett and Cooper Jones of Napoleon.

Also surviving are her siblings, Nancy (Michael) Lowe of Denver, Colorado; Rodney (Maureen) Smith of Littleton, Colorado; and Kathleen (Bill) Hays of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Friends may call on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Church. Services will follow at 11 a.m., with a lunch afterward. Interment will be private at Pettisville Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.