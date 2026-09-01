Frances F. Geahlen (1943 – 2026)

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(Remembered For Her Caring Nature)

Frances Faye Geahlen, age 83, of Liberty Center, peacefully passed away at Wood County Hospital early Saturday morning, Aug. 29, 2026, surrounded by the love of her husband and son.

She was born in Weston, Ohio, on Feb. 19, 1943, to the late Albert and Irene (Haggerty) Fletcher.

Frances attended Otsego High School and, on Feb. 20, 1960, married the love of her life, Roy A. Geahlen Jr. Together, they shared 66 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, Julie, Timothy and Martin.

Throughout her working years, Frances held a variety of jobs, including working as a nurse’s aide and a waitress, delivering newspapers for the Northwest Signal, and serving as a nurse’s assistant for Dr. Gregory in Napoleon.

While she was a hard worker, Frances found her greatest joy in being a homemaker and caring for her family. She especially enjoyed raising pigs and tending to the many dogs, cats and birds that were a special part of her life.

Frances had many interests that kept her busy over the years. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting and, perhaps most of all, engaging in conversation. Frances possessed a wealth of knowledge and could carry on a conversation about nearly any topic.

She was a woman who enjoyed learning, sharing what she knew and spending time with those around her. Her family will remember her for her caring nature, her many interests and the special home and life she shared with Roy.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roy A. Geahlen Jr.; sons, Timothy (Betty) Geahlen of Toledo and Martin “Marty” Geahlen of McClure; sister, Sharon Wolf; special brother-in-law, Tom “Smoke” (Patty) Geahlen; sisters-in-law, Betty Meeks, Phyllis McCulley and Alice Smiddy; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Ann Geahlen, on May 5, 1972; brothers, Bill and Lee Fletcher; and sister, Kay Babcock.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta. A funeral service celebrating Frances’ life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Union Moehler Cemetery in Colton, Ohio.

Those wishing to make a show of sympathy may consider memorial contributions to the Henry County Humane Society, Napoleon, Ohio 43545, in Frances’ memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.