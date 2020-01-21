Edith Mast (1919-2020)

Edith Margaret Mast passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Monday, January 20th, 2020. Her 100 years on this earth made her a treasure trove of stories and facts.

Until the day she died, she could entertain her family and friends with her humorous stories and recount details, dates and names unlike anyone.

Edith was known as “The Sewing Lady” to many. She went to work in a sewing factory as a teen to help support her family. She moved to Ft Wayne, Indiana, at age 27 and worked for Fort Wayne Tailoring.

As a young wife and mother, she continued her love of sewing and turned it into a home business. She sewed for countless people in the area well into her 90’s.

Edith was born on Easter Sunday, April 20th, 1919 in Sunbury, PA. Her grandmother nicknamed her “Bunny,” a name that stuck. She was one of eight children born to Daniel and Isabella (Haas) Erdman.

Edith and Walter attended Lost Creek Mennonite Church, Pine Grove Mennonite Church and more recently, New Hope Community Church. Edith and her husband Walter were introduced on a blind date and married for 61 wonderful years before his passing in April of 2010.

Together they raised two children, James (Brenda) Mast of Rome City, IN and Barbara (Denver) Owens of Bryan. Their faith and love of family has been passed down to not only their children, but their six grandchildren, Mike (Shronna) Mast, Misty (John) Hageman, Alyssia Mickem, Tari (Bernie) Davis, Janessa (John) Moran, Tim (Bridget) Mast; 13 great-grandchildren, Shylla, Jacob, Hayden, Elli, Kendall, Sydney, Hannah, Luke, Brock, Grace, JV and Jasper; and one great, great grandchild, Hensley Hoch. Also surviving is her youngest sister Jane Ticknor who still resides in Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings; Jim, Dorothy, Mabel, Richard, Walter and infant Gladys.

Viewing for Edith will be held Wednesday January 22, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home – Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan. Visitation will continue Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church, Main Campus, 203 Old Farm Trail with funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, with Pastor Mike Elkins officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Hillside Country Living, Activities Fund, 09876 County Road 16, Bryan, Ohio, 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.