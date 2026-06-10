Charlene F. Travis (1954 – 2026)

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(1972 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Charlene Fran Travis, age 71, of Osseo, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her home on June 8, 2026.

Charlene was born on September 26, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Frank C. and Blanche (Wiyrick) Smethurst. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1972 and went on to build a career marked by dedication, hard work, and service to others.

She married Michael “Mike” Travis, and together they shared a loving marriage. Throughout her working years, Charlene held a variety of positions.

She worked at Mohawk Tools in Montpelier until its closure, served as a waitress at the American Legion and the Montpelier Moose, and later enjoyed a successful banking career.

She worked at State Bank before joining Huntington Bank and Farmers & Merchants State Bank, where she served as a loan officer. Charlene retired from Farmers & Merchants State Bank after many years of dedicated service. She also fulfilled a passion as the owner and operator of Mom’s Dream Scrapbooking in Pioneer, Ohio.

A devoted member of her community, Charlene was active in the Pioneer Legion Auxiliary and served as Past Regent of the Women of the Moose in Montpelier.

She was also a former member of the Pioneer Area Lions Club. Her kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Travis; her sisters, Patricia Smethurst of Pioneer and Eia (Philip) Hallock of Montpelier; and her grandchildren, Glenn Travis, Andrew Travis, and Abbi Stevens, along with many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank C. Smethurst and Blanche Smethurst.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. and on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2026, with Pastor Jan Desterhaft officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

Charlene will be remembered for her warm heart, her dedication to family and friends, and the many lives she touched through her work, volunteer service, and unwavering kindness.