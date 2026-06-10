Jeannie Guilford (1932 – 2026)

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(Devoted Mother & Grandmother)

Jeannie Guilford passed away on May 31, 2026. She was born on June 1, 1932, to Boyd Waldron and Eva Synder Waldron in Lyons, Ohio.

She was predeceased by sisters Phyllis Allman and Nancy Hutchinson, son Timothy Mossing, son Thomas “Chris” Mossing and husband Paul B. Guilford.

She is survived by her children, Douglas (Cherie) Mossing and Lynda (Christopher) Earls, stepdaughter, Sheila (Bill) Fox, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Online condolences can be given at www.schafferfh.com.