Taylor M. Raab (1996 – 2026)

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(Melted Every Hard Heart She Met)

Taylor Marie Raab, age 30, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Taylor was born on March 30, 1996, to Mark Raab and Bridget (DeBacker) McDermott.

She was diagnosed at age 5 with a rare genetic disorder called Rett Syndrome, which is when she began seeing her doctors at Blue Bird Circle Rett Center in Houston, Texas for the next 25 years.

Her loving doctors did the best they could fighting the “Rett Monster”. Grandma Lois would always accompany Taylor and mom on these trips.

Rett stole many things from her over time, including the ability to talk, walk and hand use. Taylor mostly communicated with her piercingly beautiful eyes and facial expressions. Her smile would light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Taylor could express love and compassion like no one else.

She melted every hard heart she ever met. Taylor always brought out the best in everyone around her. The expression “to know her is to love her” doesn’t begin to explain what it was like to be a part of her life. Taylor made this world and everyone she met better for knowing her.

Taylor was loved and cared for all of her 30 years by her mom, dad and brother. Over the years, so many people helped them care for her and loved her.

She will be missed so much on Earth as she dances and sings with Jesus, Grandma Lois, Grandpa Jim and Grandpa Dick in heaven. She is free from all her earthly pain.

Taylor passed away just two months before getting to meet her nephew, Luke James Raab. Taylor was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lois DeBacker, James Raab and Richard Mumy.

She leaves behind her parents, Mark Raab and Bridget (Scott) McDermott; baby brother, Cody (Maddie) Raab; stepsiblings, Hannah (Luke) Cassada, Rachael McDermott and Ryan McDermott; grandparents, Anna Raab-Mumy, Roger DeBacker and William and Linda McDermott; aunts and uncles, Barbara Raab, Carol (Daniel) Drake, Brent (Cindy) DeBacker and Brian (Kristi) DeBacker; cousins, Cory DeBacker, Curt DeBacker, Sara DeBacker, Brianna DeBacker (fiancé, Andrew Watt), Kaitlyn (Robbie) Miller and Corryn Willson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Main Street Church, 5465 Moline-Martin Road, Walbridge, Ohio 43465, with Pastor Marty Pennington presiding. Interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Scott Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Bird Circle Rett Center, 6701 Fannin St., Suite 1250, Houston, TX 77030 (832.822.7388).