Edith “Miriam” Clum (1930-2023)

Edith “Miriam” Clum, 92, of Montgomery, Michigan passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Care Center in Edgerton.

She was born on December 16, 1930 in Philo, Ohio to Alfred L. and Mary I. (Ziegler) Mautz. Miriam graduated from Roseville High School and attended Capital University in Columbus.

On October 25, 1952 she married William “Bill” Clum at St. John’s Stovertown Lutheran Church, and he survives.

Miriam was a member of Clear Lake Lutheran Church and a former member of St John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier, where she taught Sunday School, played the organ, was the Church Secretary and was on Church Council.

She worked at Central Silica in Zanesville, Ohio, and was a scales clerk at Stone Co. in Montpelier, and worked at the Allen Bakery in Montpelier at one time.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bill; son Dan (Deb) Clum of Montpelier; daughter Kathy (Toby) Hancock of Washington, Indiana; grandchildren Erinne (Zeb) Stump, Niki (Aaron Smith) Clum, Abigail (Matt) Heaton and Sam (Emily) Hancock; great grandchildren Nathaniel Heaton, Jonathan Heaton, Frances Clum-Smith, Parker Stump, Zoe Stump and Nora Hancock.

Miriam was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Violet Wheeler, Lucy Edwards, and Dona Wheeler.

Visitation for Miriam will be on Sunday, February 5th from 12-4 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday, February 6th at 11am at Clear Lake Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Corder to officiate. Interment will follow at Clear Lake Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Clear Lake Lutheran Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.