Roy Loveless (1939-2023)

Roy J. Loveless, age 83, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

Roy worked as a shear operator at Pioneer Forge. Roy also served in the United States Army as a light weapons infantryman from 1962-1963, stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado.

He was honorably discharged with the rank of E-4. He was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge as well as the Bryan Eagles.

Roy enjoyed to being outside working in his yard and on tractors, watching westerns, and spending time with his great grandson, Finley Davis.

Roy J. Loveless was born May 7, 1939 in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of William C. Loveless and Lila M. (Evans) Loveless. Roy married Monna J. Loveless on August 22, 2001 in Angola, Indiana and she survives.

Roy is also survived by stepdaughter, Honey (Roy Stevenson) Stier, of Bryan, Ohio; stepson, KC (Cheryl) Livensparger; grandchildren, Darby (Chad Hildebrandt) Davis, Trevor (Heather) Marzolf, of Huntington, West Virginia, Shane (Haley) Livensparger and Mitch Livensparger, both of Jacksonville, Florida; great grandchildren, Cole and Blake Marzolf, Finley Davis and Bennett Livensparger and a niece, Kelly Bigger, of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Rosemary Loveless; sisters, Lucy Miller, LuAnn Impton, Barb Impton, and Viola Henderson and brothers, Jack Loveless and William Loveless.

A private service will take place with internment at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be directed to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

