Jeffrey Nafziger (1954-2023)

Jeffrey D. Nafziger, age 68 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born June 27, 1954 at Wauseon, the son of Loren and Gilda (Kratzer) Nafziger.

After graduating from Pettisville High School in 1972 he started working for Sauders Manufacturing Company.

He spent his working years driving semi-truck as an owner operator and for others. He retired at age 58.

He is survived by his mother, Gilda Lehman of Archbold; daughter, Jennifer Nafziger of Charleston, SC; sister, Janna (Neil) Rupp of Perrysburg, brother, Jackson (Lorna) Nafziger of Chagrin Falls, six nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians. He was preceded in death by his father, Loren.

Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 2-6 PM on Saturday, February 4. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

