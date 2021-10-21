Edon FFA Feeds Farmers During Harvest

FEEDING FARMERS …Georgia Howard, Marley Moyer, Maddison Gearig, and Jarrett Trausch pack snack bags for local farmers. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

On October 14th, the Edon FFA held their third annual Feeding Farmers project, which was filmed by AgMarket.net to be featured on RFD TV.

Members prepared snack bags filled with chips, granola bars, crackers, and cookies to show their support of farmers that are in the midst of harvest.

Members of the Edon FFA Officer Team delivered 222 snack bags to Edon Farmers Co-op to hand out to grain truck drivers to take back to their harvest crews.

Again this year, the chapter partnered with State Bank to fund this service project, and wants to wish all of our area farmers a safe and bountiful harvest.

FEEDING FARMERS … Alexis Dulle, Georgia Howard, Marley Moyer, Jarrett Trausch, Grace Reitzel, and John Goebel pack snack bags for harvest crews.