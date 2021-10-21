Local Farmer Directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation To Edon FFA

DONATION … Edon farmer, Randy Coles; Edon FFA President, Emma Howard; and Edon FFA Vice President, Maddison Gearig.

EDON, Ohio – Williams County farmer, Randy Coles, directed $2,500 to the Edon FFA Chapter through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer.

Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program has given more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

As part of their mission the Edon FFA will use the funds to purchase FFA jackets for chapter members and various classroom supplies.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President Corporate Engagement, Bayer.

“Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”

