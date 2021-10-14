Edon’s Ethan Steinke Selected As Student Of The Month At FCCC

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Ethan Steinke from Edon High School as Student of the Month. Ethan is the son of Nick Steinke and Rachel Peconge and is a senior in the Computer Networking and Cybersecurity program at the Career Center. Ethan was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Ricketts.

He is a member of Business Professionals of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. At Edon High School, Ethan plays football, basketball, and baseball.

After Ethan graduates, he plans to attend college and major in computer networking.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.