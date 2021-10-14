Pair Of Delta Students Picked As Students Of The Month At Four County

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Addison Conners and Austin McQuillin from Delta High School as Students of the Month.

Addison is the daughter of Scott and Shannon Conners and is a junior in the Veterinarian Assistant program at the Career Center. Addison was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Pippin.

She is a member of FFA at the Career Center. After Addison graduates, she plans on attending college to become a veterinarian technician.

Austin is the son of Amber Clark and is a senior in the Electrical program at the Career Center. Austin was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Williams.

He is a member of Skills USA, Drug Free Clubs of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Austin graduates, he plans to enter an apprenticeship program for electrical.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.