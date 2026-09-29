Edward L. Roth (1931 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Resident Of Archbold)

Edward Lee Roth, 94, of Archbold, Ohio, entered his heavenly home on Sept. 27, 2026. He was a husband, father, grandfather, musician, storyteller, counselor, encourager and genuine friend to anyone on his path. He lived by the quote: “Keep on the sunny side.”

Ed was born in Tofield, Alberta, Canada, to Reuben and Norma (Schweitzer) Roth. Growing up in Canada brought life lessons and stories that Ed’s family cherish.

An orange at Christmastime was the sweetest gift of a Canadian winter for Ed, and decades later he made sure his family found them in the mail each December. When Ed was 9, the family moved to Ohio after relatives promised the grass was always green in Northwest Ohio.

On Oct. 2, 1954, he married Mildred Bontrager. They met during a fellowship game at church and were then joyfully married for the next 72 years. They raised four children: Jenelle (Robert) Buschur of Holland, Ohio; Jeffrey (Wanda) Roth of Pettisville, Ohio; Janette (Neil) Amstutz of Goshen, Indiana; and Jay Roth of Archbold, Ohio. He was a one-of-a-kind grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He loved playing with each of them, from rides in antique cars to fancy restaurant parties to mandolin music races to Tony the Tiger. To his family, he was known as a counselor, confidant and expert listener. He was creative, caring and loving; he was a positive thinker, a comedian and a visionary.

He encouraged his family through any life decision or path and was quick with a poem, song or quote that could linger in your mind for weeks after. “Don’t borrow trouble.” “If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.” “Beauty blossoms everywhere for those who wish to see it there.”

“As you wander through life, no matter where you go, keep your eye on the donut, and not on the hole.” “In every adversity is the seed to an equal or greater benefit.”

If he noticed a younger child in his family do something forthright or noble, he would call them hours later to share how proud he was.

His career began as a telegrapher using Morse code on the railroad in Wauseon. His love of locomotives never left as he built miniature train layouts and spent hours playing with them alongside his grandchildren.

After two years of 1-W service as an orderly at Macedonia State Hospital, he began working in loan and finance in the 1960s, calling himself “EZ Ed” at The City Loan. He later became a stockbroker and financial planner, which he continued until his passing.

He viewed being a property owner as a mission to fill a need and give others a hand up. His clients could count on a birthday phone call each year, always Easy Ed on the other end joyously singing Happy Birthday. His clients were never far from his mind as they brought him true joy.

He learned calligraphy so he could address their cards, each one sealed with a stick of sweet-smelling gum. His integrity and friendship made him an invaluable resource.

He also served as an arbitrator through the court system and was a dedicated member of the Rotary. For most of his life, Ed was an active congregant of Central Mennonite Church. He was a Gideon for more than 50 years.

Music was the through-line of his life. Ed played by ear on the mandolin and guitar, sang and was an enchanting emcee. In the 1960s, he joined The Country Pals with his father and friends, traveling the area with programs of music and stories. He passed his love of music on to his family, and many of the sweetest sacred memories include singing and playing instruments together.

He was a tennis player, boater and collector of vintage cars, never missing a chance to play a family member in tennis or take someone for a ride. He traveled around the world, whether on missions in Haiti through Rotary or visiting family and leading tour groups, and he usually had his mandolin along, spreading joy.

He memorized scripture, poetry, quotes and songs and was always happy to share them. He authored two books and in his late 80s began college classes to continue learning and improving.

His family witnessed Ed’s daily effort to help those in need, as he saw every opportunity as one to serve others. He was aware of the blessings that he was given and wanted to share that with others, no matter who they were.

He had a heart of generosity and truly cared for all he met. He exemplified the joy of giving and believed, “You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give!”

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Jolene; and his sister, Nancy Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred; four children; 10 grandchildren and the loved ones who married into the family; 12 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a true gift to those who love him and kept us on the sunny side of life.

“I pray my life, like yours, O Lord, may be tall and up-right as a pine tree pointing, reaching, sharing, sparkling, life-giving, solid, sturdy, strong-rooted in God’s love, a beautiful soul, evergreen forever.” Amen.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Both will be held at Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio, at the Theatre on the 1920s Main Street. Private interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International, Mennonite Central Committee, Elara Caring Hospice or the donor’s favorite charity. www.ShortFuneralHome.com