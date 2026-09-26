Myra J. Schilperoot-Gathman (1957 – 2026)

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(Taught Piano At Tri-State Music In Bryan)

Myra J. Schilperoot-Gathman, age 69, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born on May 18, 1957, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Wendell and Marilyn (Snyder) Goebel. She married Randy Gathman on July 25, 2025, in Angola, Indiana, and he survives.

Myra was a self-taught music teacher and taught piano at Tri-State Music in Bryan for many years. She also performed with several bands and religious groups through the years.

Myra enjoyed spending time at her lake home, bird watching, reading, crocheting, sewing, needlework, gardening and, of course, listening to music. Above all, Myra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.

Surviving Myra are her husband, Randy Gathman; her children, Joshua (Melanie) Shaffer, Jory Moor, Jan Tyler Schilperoot and Casey (Shelly) Schilperoot; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her mother, Marilyn (Snyder) Goebel; her sister, Amy Hornyak; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation for Myra will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio, followed by a celebration of Myra’s life service at 4 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio. Chaplain Rod Holmes will officiate.

Memorial contributions in memory of Myra may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be given and Myra’s guest register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Service is honored to serve Myra’s family.