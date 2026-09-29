Jean A. Locke (1940 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Formerly Of Pioneer & Montpelier)

Jean Anne Locke, 85, of Belleville, Michigan, formerly of Pioneer and Montpelier, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2026, at her son’s home in Belleville, Michigan.

She was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Gustave and Anna (Engstrom) Lindholm. Jean married Robert L. Locke on July 23, 1977, in Montpelier, Ohio. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2013.

Jean worked for 22 years at Mohawk Tool in Montpelier until the company closed and later worked for Winzeler Stamping for 11 years. She retired in 2003.

Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She also had a special love for her dogs, caring for them as members of her family.

She is survived by her children, Cindy (Brian) Royer of Angola; Chris (Eli) Hartman of Belleville, Michigan; Jim Moreland of Belleville, Michigan; and Eric and Mary Moreland of Pioneer. She is also survived by stepdaughters Rhonda, Robinette, Mary Cottrell, Kathy Borgens and Sandy Gordon, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; daughters Kathy Planson and Sue Howe; brother Gary Lindholm; sister Donna Tinnerello; and three stepsons, Robert E. Locke, Alvin Locke and John Locke.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society.

Visitation for Jean will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, with Buddy Moreland officiating.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.