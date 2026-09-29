Marilyn M. Schelling (1946 – 2026)

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(Worked In Williams County Auditor’s Office)

Marilyn Mae Schelling, age 79, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Marilyn work in the Williams County Auditor’s office doing real estate appraisals for many years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Montpelier where she was baptized in 1994. She enjoyed gardening, studying her bible and her cats. She enjoyed quiet time doing puzzles with her grandkids.

Marilyn was born on November 8, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Marcus and Dorothy (Drescher) Mercer. Marilyn was a 1964 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School where she was active in band. She married Walter D. Schelling on August 14, 1987, near Montpelier, and preceded her in death on March 19, 2019.

Surviving is her son, Mark (Kellie) Light, of Bumpass, Virginia; daughters, Ann (Ignacio, Jr. ) Gracia, of Lebanon, OH, Liberty (Steve) Schultz, of Bryan, and Carrie (Paul Shock) Deckrosh, of Dupont, Ohio; stepchildren, Kevin and Kim; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and brother Norman Mercer.

A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 11532 Williams County Rd K, Montpelier, OH 43543 with Brother Vance Hugg officiating. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her arrangements and is honored to serve the Schelling family.

Memorials are requested to Montpelier Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 11532 Williams County Rd K, Montpelier, OH 43543 or an organization of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.