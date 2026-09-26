Randy L. Entenman (1958 – 2026)

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(Worked At Titan Tire In Bryan)

Randy Lee Entenman, age 68, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at his residence. Randy was born Feb. 14, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio, to the late Fredrick John and Wilma Faye (Holthues) Entenman.

Randy was employed at Titan Tire, Bryan, for over 25 years and worked in construction. Randy was a hard worker with an impressive work ethic.

Randy is survived by his sons, Andrew P. Entenman of Edon, Ohio, and Daniel R. Entenman of Canal Fulton, Ohio; grandson, Cody Michael Entenman; brothers, William Entenman of Angola, Indiana, and Tony Entenman of Edon, Ohio; sister, Ila Derks of Edon, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Entenman.

Honoring Randy’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice.

Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio, is honored to serve the Entenman family.