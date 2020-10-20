Edward Oberheim (1937-2020)

Edward F. Oberheim, age 83, of Archbold, and formerly of New York, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Indian Meadows in Wauseon. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 19, 1937, the son of Joseph E. and Mary (Hesselbach) Oberheim.

There are no immediate survivors.

Due to Edward's wishes, there will be no services.