William “Ed” Gipple (1941-2020)

William Edward “Ed” Gipple, age 79, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 12:27 P.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after an extended illness.

Mr. Gipple began working at White Motors in Montpelier, then was a foundry worker for Allied Products in Hillsdale, Michigan, for twenty-nine years before going to work for Robinair in Montpelier for nine years prior to retirement. He was a member of the Montpelier Church of Christ.

Ed enjoyed working on and restoring old cars, especially Chevys, going to car shows and swap meets, and managing and maintaining his rental properties. He was known for his hearty laugh and would drop everything to go get ice cream.

William Edward Gipple was born on August 31, 1941, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Ora and Thelma (Weldy) Gipple. He married Eileen “Sue” Bechtol on August 22, 1959, in Montpelier and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Tammy (Steve) DiPasquale, of Angola, Indiana, and Bonnie (Troy) Fielding, of Auburn, Indiana; two sons, William Edward Gipple, Jr., of Bryan, and Jeffrey Gipple, of Williams Center, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Veronica (Lavern) Yoder, Donna (Jim) Wasson, Mary (Rich) Waters, and Patsy Gipple, all of Hicksville, Ohio; and two brothers, Donald (Becky) Gipple, of Toledo, Ohio, and Dennis (Carolyn) Gipple, of Hicksville. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Vesta Bowen, Shirley Gipple and Linda Gipple, and three brothers, Ronald, Ora, Jr., and Calvin Gipple.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio, with Pastor Adam Fox officiating.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, social distancing precautions will be observed and the family encourages the use of masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.