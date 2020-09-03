Edwin Mitschelen (1928-2020)

Edwin L. Mitschelen, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:45 A.M. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice. Mr. Mitschelen was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1951-1955 during the Korean War.

He was a vocational educator for 25 years. He started building trades and HVAC programs in Sharyland, Texas, and Fort Wayne and Elkhart, Indiana. Edwin was a member of Grace Community Church, served on many church committees, and was also a member of the Lion’s Club.

Edwin was a designer and builder at heart. He designed homes and campers, could fix just about anything, and loved looking for treasures and supplies at garage sales and auctions. He loved traveling and camping. He and his wife visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and several countries in Latin America and they camped in all of the lower 48 states.

His legacy will be the lives he touched. His students have commented on how they remember his lessons and how those lessons have positively affected their lives, even today. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with those most precious to him, his family.

Edwin Levon Mitschelen was born on September 30, 1928, in Nappanee, Indiana, the son of John M. and D. Mabel (Ganger) Mitschelen. He married Arlene F. VanRees on July 12, 1967, in Edinburg, Texas, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Charlene L. Mitschelen, of Bryan, Susan K. Mitschelen-Diaz, of Evansville, Indiana, and Laura A. (Dan) Blauvelt, of Peoria, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Immel, of Sidney, Montana; six granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Doris (Jim) Yoder, of Newton, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Sherry Pruitt, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Debbie Warren, of Greenville, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Steven L. Mitschelen and Bruce E. Mitschelen; grandson, Philip E. Diaz; brothers, Kenny Mitschelen and John Mitschelen; son-in-law, Luis Philip Diaz; and many special friends and relatives.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

A service celebrating Edwin’s life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Community Church, 206 West Bement Street, Bryan, with Pastor Mike Kelly officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. prior to the service. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Detail.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Grace Community Church Missions. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.