Eighteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

Members of the Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and handed down indictments against 18 individuals facing a total of 21 charges. Those indicted include:

Damien A. Bremmer, 28, of Toledo was indicted for Having Weapons while under Disability, a third-degree felony. Bremmer is charged with carrying a firearm on or about July 1, after having been previously convicted of a felony violence offense.

Joshua J. Brown, 38, of Defiance was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of Felonious Assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. Brown is charged with fleeing from an officer who had given Brown a visible and/or audible signal to stop as well as attempting to cause harm to a Deputy Sheriff on or about July 18.

Craig C. Canfield, 47, of Fayette was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Canfield is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 6.

Braden R. Hahn, 22, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapons, a fourth-degree felony. Hahn is charged with committing a theft offense on or about July 17, 2021. It is alleged that Hanh was carrying a concealed knife at the time of the offense as well as that Hahn has been previously convicted of a violent offense.

Leonard L. Hutchison, 65, of Edon was indicted for Theft, a fifth-degree felony. Hutchison is charged with stealing a car trailer valued at $2000 on or about June 28.

Corey S. Jones, 31, of Butler, Indiana was indicted on two counts of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer. One of the counts is a first-degree misdemeanor while the other is a third-degree felony. Jones is charged with failing to comply with an officer invested in the regulation of traffic on or about July 28 as well as willingly attempting to flee from an officer after having received visible or audible signal to stop on the same date.

Samantha M. King, 30, of Defiance was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. King is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about December 23. (1)

Dominique R. Kotts, 27, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a fifth-degree felony. Kotts is charged with attempting to cause harm to a Deputy Sheriff on or about August 10 as well as causing or attempting to cause a Corrections Officer at the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio to come into contact with a bodily fluid.

Richard D. Lee, 65, of Michigan City, Indiana was indicted for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a third-degree felony. Lee is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence on or about August 9, after having previously convicted on a felony violation of a similar offense.

William D. Massey, 33, of Williams County was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of theft, also a fifth-degree felony. Massey is charged with breaking into The Sanctuary in Bryan, Ohio on or about July 17. It is further alleged that Massey stole a wheelchair valued at $1650 at that time.

Jayson P. Petrulis, 19, of Tinley Park, Illinois was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony. Petrulis is charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle after having a received a visible or audible signal from a police officer to do so on or about July 10.

Roel Raya, Jr., 39, of Williams County was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Raya is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in relation to a previous felony charge.

Steven R. Schmidt, 43, of Fremont, Indiana was indicted for Aggravated Possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Schmidt is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 2.

John M. Scurlock, 49, of Williams County was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Scurlock is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in relation to a previous felony charge.

Russel J. Thomas, Jr., 48, of Bryan was indicted for Theft, a fifth-degree felony. Thomas is charged with stealing an Ohio Plate license plate ono r about July 7.

Amber L. Tritch, 43, of Osseo, Michigan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tritch is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 18.

Darrel S. Turner, Jr. 26, of Hillsdale was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Turner is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in relation to a previous felony charge.

Clawzelle A. Wiggins, 32, of Wauseon was indicted for Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a fifth-degree felony. Wiggins is charged with causing or attempting to cause a State Highway Patrol Officer to come into contact with a bodily substance on or about August 7.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.