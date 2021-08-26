Matthew Dunning (1973-2021)

Matthew James Dunning, age 47 years, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, August 23, 2021, in his home.

He was born September 11, 1973, at Wauseon, the son of James and Roxann (Hutchins) Dunning Sr. A 1992 graduate of Archbold High School, he worked at Napoleon Lynx in Archbold and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by a son, Braden Dunning of Tacoma, WA; his mother Roxann (Richard) Wolfe of Wauseon; his father James Dunning Sr. of Archbold; one brother Jimmy (Chelsea) Dunning Jr. of Archbold; one sister Brook Foote of Wauseon; two step-sisters, Toni Waldfogel and Wendy Torres, both of Archbold; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a best friend, Jeremy Wyse.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 29th, from 2 – 6 PM at the Knights Of Columbus Hall in Archbold. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

