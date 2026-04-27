Father Frederick Duschl (1938 – 2026)

Father Frederick J. Duschl, age 87, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at his residence. Following his high school graduation in 1957, Father Duschl attended the Pontifical College Josephinum Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1961 and being ordained in 1965.

He later obtained a master’s degree in counseling. Father Duschl served in many churches from 1965, including Leipsic, Bowling Green, Toledo and Napoleon, before he arrived at Blakeslee in 1994.

He served Montpelier and Blakeslee together before retiring in 2005. As pastor, Fr. Fred was an enthusiastic supporter of Catholic Education, serving as administrator of parish schools.

During his time in Williams County, he served on the board for the Williams County Habitat for Humanity and was involved in prison ministry. He also served as a chaplain for Retrouvaille and Tools, where he provided Spiritual Direction and counseling for marriages.

Father Duschl was fluent in Spanish and led Spanish speaking masses and liturgy throughout his time in ministry. After retirement, Fr. Fred also helped in local parishes and continued to lead retreats, attend community events and provide private counseling until his death.

During his time in northwest Ohio, Father Duschl enjoyed relaxing at his special property and cabin named La Tierra. One of his greatest joys was having arranged for this property to be included in a nature trust called the Blue Heron Ministries.

His love of nature extended to striking a bargain that he could continue to tap the maple trees for syrup on this property even after it was bequeathed to the conservation group. He was a self-published author of three volumes of his own poetry.

As a patron of the arts, Fr. Duschl happily supported museums, libraries and musical performances. He was a devoted attendee of the Bryan Community Concert Series and Toledo Symphony.

Throughout his pastoral life, Fr. Fred always had a canine companion or two to accompany him on his journey.

Father Fred was known for his passion for nature and the arts, writing poetry, reading and sharing every genre of books, camping and canoeing. Beginning when he was in Napoleon, Fr. Fred was chaplain for many years for a happy group of “Family Campers” who shared nature and fellowship annually. He cherished the bonds established in his various priest’s groups.

Father Duschl was born on June 10, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Frederick J. and Mary M. (Toomey) Duschl, along with his older twin brother, John.

Surviving Father Duschl are his sister, Rose Mary Smutko of San Diego, California, and brother Francis Duschl of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; along with his nephews, Patrick Duschl and Michael Duschl. Father Duschl was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, John Duschl. Also surviving are numerous friends that he counted on for special meals, competitive games and time spent watching Tigers baseball and football.

When he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Fr. Fred educated himself about the disease and participated in a local support group that became very important to him.

He appreciated the many helpers who included him in events and activities as his disease progressed and helped him maintain a good quality of life. His K of C brothers were treasured friends, as well as those who counted him as family and provided special soups and treats during his later years.

Special thanks are extended to the private caregivers and Bryan CHP and Hospice for the tender care provided to Fr. Fred.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 2 to 7 p.m., with Vespers at 7:30 p.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 220 South East Avenue, Montpelier, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the church with Bishop Daniel E. Thomas presiding.

An interment ceremony will take place at a later date in Sylvania, Ohio, in the family resting place. This date will be shared in advance. Memorials are requested to the Diocese of Toledo Priest Education Fund or the Blue Heron Ministries, 2955 West Orland Rd., Angola, IN 46703.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.