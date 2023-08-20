Elaine Eicher (1956 – 2023)

Elaine J. Eicher, age 67 years, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday evening August 17, 2023, at the Fulton County Health Center from her short battle with cancer.

She was born July 7, 1956 in Wauseon to Bernard and Esther (Von Deylen) Nagel and married Curtis Eicher on September 16, 1988.

Elaine was a 1974 graduate of Wauseon High School, and a graduate of Four County Career Center where she studied cosmetology.

She worked as a cosmetologist and in the factory at Sheridan in Wauseon for several years. She then worked part-time at Rupp Seeds for over 22 years.

Elaine was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, where she attended her entire life. She held many roles in the church including being the Evangelism Committee Chairmen, TWELCA President, Sunday School teacher, and being a Stephen Minister.

She enjoyed playing the piano, listening to music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, gardening, reading, antiques, bowling, singing in the church choir, researching her genealogy and playing cards. Elaine’s biggest accomplishment was her children.

She was a dedicated mother and valued person in the Pettisville and Wauseon communities.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis; three children, Ashley (Landon) Drewes (Waterville), Emily Eicher (Columbus), and James Eicher (Wauseon); and siblings, Roger (Shirley) Nagel (Wauseon), and Ruth Ann (Hank) Kast (Wauseon). She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Esther Nagel; and her brother Dale Nagel.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Ashley Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Interment will precede at 9:30 AM in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 3:00 PM until 7:30 PM.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

