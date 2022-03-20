Elaine Gorsuch (1937-2022)

Facebook

Elaine S. Gorsuch, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. She was born January 9, 1937 to Walter and Dorothy (Barnes) Gorsuch in Wauseon.

Elaine worked at Sheridan Manufacturing for over 30 years. When she was younger, she enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

Although she was quiet and stuck to herself, her family meant the world to her. She was dearly loved by her family and she loved them just as much.

She is survived by her sisters, Joan Hill, Carol Snow and Janet (Larry) Cochran and many precious nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Gorsuch; sisters Charlotte Hitts and Kathryn Lamb.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hope Christian Fellowship Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Special thanks to her niece Karen, for all the love and help that was given to Elaine.

To leave a message of condolence for Elaine’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com