Harvey Friesner (1927-2022)

Harvey G. Friesner, peacefully passed away at his Swanton home at the age of 94.

He was born in Toledo on December 28, 1927 to Karl Friesner Sr. and Bertha (Brabant) Friesner.

He entered the U.S Navy during WWII on January 4, 1945 and was honorably discharged on July 12, 1946 as a Fireman First Class.

On July 2, 1955 he married Darlene Lee Brim at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Toledo Ohio and together shared many loving years together until her passing on May 23, 2011.

Harvey served many years as a maintenance repair journeyman with Markey Bronze in Delta. He was a lifelong member of the Delta American Legion Post #373.

Harvey loved to travel and take in the scenery of Canada and the United States with his family, especially the western states, Montana being his favorite.

He is survived by his children, Judy Friesner, Daniel Friesner, Lisa (Robert) Stillwell, Tracy (Thomas) Friesner and Jean (Kirk) Dickerson; sister-in-law, Joan Keister; grandchildren, Veronica (Denver) Grabarczyk, Michelle Friesner, Heather (Jeremy Hoge) Stillwell, Kirk (Kristen) Dickerson, Erik (Brittany) Dickerson, Andrew Dickerson and Michael (Jessalyn) Dickerson; along with nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Darlene; Harvey was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Christopher and Elizabeth Stillwell; five brothers and three sisters.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta American Legion Post #373, 5939 St. Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 in Harvey’s memory.

Graveside services will be private for the family. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery near Delta with Military Rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Pastor Matthew Voyer will be officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.