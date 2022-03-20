Norman DeGroff (1932-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Norman DeGroff, 89, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan.

Norman was born July 7, 1932, in Bryan, Ohio the son of the late Clarence E. and Florence B. (Laser) DeGroff.

He was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School, where he played football, basketball and ran track.

Norman continued his education at the University of Toledo, where he received his Pharmacy Degree in 1955.

Norman served in the United State Army from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1964.

He married Barbara A. Bernheisel on August 30, 1953, in Bryan, Ohio and she survives.

Norman owned various drug stores in Williams County and the surrounding area. He served Northwest Ohio for 55 years, retiring in 2010.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where he sang in the church choir and was a member of the Ohio Pharmacy Association.

Norman was a hard-working husband and father, always providing for his family. He cherished his time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Norman enjoyed following college sports, especially University of Toledo Rockets and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara A. of Bryan, Ohio; three children, John (Sheryl) DeGroff of Bryan, Ohio, Judy (David) Bernath of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Peter (Brenda) DeGroff of West Unity, Ohio; eleven grandchildren, Sarah (Blake) Burkholder, Jacob (Jody) Bernath, Hannah (Tyson) Moss, Caleb (Kelsey) Bernath, Rachel (Aaron) Spanley, Kathryn Bernath, Mary Jane (Bryce) Krebs, Sarah Bernath, Gretchen Bernath, Brian (Erin) DeGroff, and Sonia (Patrick) Callaway; 30 great grandchildren; brother, Bruce DeGroff of Stephenson, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, E. Jean Good; eight brothers, Robert, Maurice, Brooks, Richard, Charlie, Mort, Harold, and Jim DeGroff.

The family would like to express our appreciation to all who helped care for Norm. Our thanks to the staff of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan & Montpelier, Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Kevin Park, and his staff. You truly were a blessing to all.

Visitation for Norman will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio with services beginning at 12:00 noon in the church with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan with military graveside rites accorded by the Bryan American Legion and VFW.

Memorials can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com