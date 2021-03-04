Clifford Patterson (1958-2021)

Clifford E. Patterson, age 63 years, of Archbold, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born February 11, 1958, at Haleyville, Alabama, the son of Giles and Kathleen (Scott) Patterson.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, he worked at Sauder Woodworking and was a truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his 3 German Shepherds, watching football and spending time with family, especially grandchildren.

He is survived by three sons, Chad (Angie) Patterson of Wauseon, David (Lindsey Randolph) Patterson of Delta, and Steve (Lindsey) Patterson of Liberty Center; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn (Deborah) Patterson of Bryan and Willard (Kimberly) Patterson of Archbold; and two sisters, Christine (Larry) Oswalt of Pulaski and Annette (Gary) Hill of Stryker. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation and services for the family and close friends will be held at Short Funeral Home, followed by private interment.

