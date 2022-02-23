Elizabeth Bates (1927-2022)

Facebook

Elizabeth Grace Bates, 94, of Boise, Idaho, died Jan. 28, 2022, at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia Nursing Home.

Born in Montpelier, Ohio, March 25, 1927, she is the youngest of eight children of Leonidas and Sarah (Davis) Barnhart.

She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1945 after which she worked as a secretary at W.C. Heller Company in Montpelier and then at the American Blower Corporation in Detroit, Michigan.

She married Ralph Bartle Bates on May 8, 1955, in Detroit. She also lived in the Philippines and California before moving to Boise.

Whenever you visited Elizabeth, you would find her working on her favorite hobby, crossword puzzles.

She was a loving and kindhearted woman and was happiest when she could care for others. She provided childcare for friends and family and volunteered her time at church.

Elizabeth was a dedicated mother and grandmother and raised her daughters and grandchildren with patience, warmth and humor (or sass, depending on the situation).

She leaves behind life lessons of love, kindness and perseverance. She leaves memories full of joy and laughter. She leaves a space that will be impossible to fill.

Elizabeth will live on forever in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Jaime) Hinojosa of Richardson, Texas, and Becky (Ken) Brawley of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Mark Kamei, Grace Hinojosa, Sarah Hinojosa, Jenna Percell-Serafin, Jesse Brawley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 44 years; sisters, Rebecca (Stanley) Curry, Esther (Denver) Miller, Ruth (Morris) Brown, Naomi (LaMar) Carey; brothers, James (Geneva) Barnhart, William (Rena) Barnhart, David (Hazel) Barnhart.

There will be no viewing nor service. Elizabeth will be cremated as per her wishes with placement in Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, Idaho.

Arrangements are by Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise, Idaho.