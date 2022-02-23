H. Elaine Webster (1930-2022)

Facebook

H. Elaine Webster, age 92, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, in her home. Miss Webster was a graduate of Edgerton (Ohio) High School and Elkhart Business University.

She was employed in the Medical Records Department at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, and retired after nearly 45 years of service.

Her hobbies included reading and working on needlepoints and she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with friends and family.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Sylvania.

H. Elaine Webster was born on January 2, 1930, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Gerry and Lucille (Mavis) Webster.

Surviving are one niece, Helen Phillips, of Pioneer, Ohio; two nephews, John (Kaye) Webster, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Tom (Patti) Webster, of Angola, Indiana; great-nephews and nieces, Tommy (Sarah) Webster, Andrea Webster, Danielle Phillips, Heather Phillips, and Amanda Phillips; one great-great-nephew, Curtis; and one great-great-niece, Skylar.

Preceding her in death were three brothers, Homer, Philip, and John Webster.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Cherry Street Mission in Toledo or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania.