Elizabeth “Liz” Kos (1950-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Liz Kos, a devoted and beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, left for her place in Heaven on April 5th while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 23, 1950 in Brooklyn New York, daughter of Eugene Joseph and Jean Helen (Graves) Gentle.

Liz attended Central Commercial High School in Manhattan, New York.

She met the love of her life, a German immigrant named Peter from Greenpoint, NY, and they were married March 6, 1971.

They would remain happily married for 51 years, until her death.

Liz and Pete moved to North Carolina in 1971. They started their family there, and she gave birth to two of her three sons, Peter, Jr. in 1974 and Jason in 1976. In 1980, Liz and Pete moved their family to Bryan. Liz’s third son, Corey, was born in 1981.

Her three children graduated from Bryan. One of them, Jason, remains in Bryan with his wife, Sheila Kos. Peter, Jr. Lives in Fort Collins, Colorado and Corey lives in Sutton, Alaska. Liz also has one step-daughter, Debra Kos of Mechanicsburg, PA. Liz has 5 grandchildren; Mackenzie and husband, Jon DuBois, of Waterloo, IN, Kaylee Nichole Burggrave, of Denver, CO, Cole Robert Burggrave, of Edgerton, Peter Alexander Kos, of Fort Collins, CO, and Caleb David Kos, of Sutton, AK.

Her entire life, Liz was involved in numerous civic organizations and volunteer work. She particularly enjoyed being a Den Leader for the Cub Scouts, and for several years she and Pete ran the Bryan Youth Soccer League.

Most recently, Liz was a volunteer for the American Red Cross as a Disaster Relief volunteer, as well as the Red Cross Pillowcase Project where she taught kids about safety in the home.

Liz’s career began as a secretary at the Korean National Bank, which was in the World Trade Center in New York. In Bryan, Liz worked for Williams County Job and Family Services, helping families in need obtain benefits such as Medicaid coverage.

Near the end of her career, she focused on ensuring seniors in area nursing homes were given appropriate care and compassionate treatment.

After retirement, Liz enjoyed spending time with her family above all else, and she and Pete would travel to New York City, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Alaska to visit her out-of-state family.

She attended local events for her grandchildren in Bryan and the surrounding area.

The importance of family and heritage had lead Liz and Pete to travel and visit many places, including Pete’s birthplace in Germany. One of the things Liz enjoyed most was family trips to Florida.

She enjoyed an annual trip with her sister, Margaret to Fort Myers. In 2021, her entire family gathered in Fort Myers to celebrate Liz and Pete’s 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Her last trip was in November 2021 for the wedding of her oldest granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, sons, daughter-in-law, stepdaughter and grandchildren, Liz is survived by her sisters, Margaret Gentle, of Bryan and Debbie Tesio, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her bother-in-law Edward Rosenbaum, and several nephews and nieces.

Liz is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Patricia, Eugene, Barbara, Tommy, William, Carol, and John.

Her family gathered privately at Krill Funeral Home in Bryan to celebrate her extraordinary life. Throughout her life, Liz’s greatest passion was her dedication to her family, and she will be fondly remembered for this above all else.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that instead, donations be given to the Williams County Humane Society, the American Red Cross, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.