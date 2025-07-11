Ellen Poca (1926 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Ellen Elizabeth Poca (98) of Swanton, Ohio was called home to the Lord on July 4th — a fitting day for a woman who lived her life with courage, unwavering service, and deep faith.

Ellen was born October 11, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond and Mabel (Reister) Adams.

After graduating from Swanton High School, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree at Mary Manse College in 1948, going on to teach language arts and English at Swanton Junior High for over 20 years. On August 13, 1949 she married Julius Poca and they were together for 43 years until his passing.

Ellen was a true super-mom, balancing the demands of raising seven children, grading papers late at night, and reading stories aloud on the sofa.

She’d spend all day preparing home-cooked meals, like her Sunday-special fried chicken, and then joke that they disappeared in minutes. She never complained.

As time passed, she reliably snuck gum to her grandchildren, weathered many rounds of Candyland, and made countless batches of strawberry jam, rhubarb tarts, and scotcheroos.

She went to dozens of graduations, recitals and sporting events. Her family received the most enduring share of her love.

A devoted parishioner of St. Richard’s Church, Ellen attended Mass and Adoration and faithfully served her community her entire life. She brought Communion to the homebound and volunteered with both Meals on Wheels and Hands of Grace.

Ellen had a strong sense of adventure and curiosity, traveling from the Pyramids of Egypt to Australia (and many places in between).

She loved water aerobics and riding her tricycle around town. She drove her trusty blue Ford Taurus, perched on a cushion, well into her 90’s.

Ellen is lovingly remembered by her 7 children, Judy (Tom) Overmyer, Catherine (James) Hunyadi, Steve (Kathy) Poca, Martha (Max) Wegener, Andrew (Rebecca) Poca, Mary (James) Halicek, and Barbara (Jeff) Betz; 16 grandchildren, Brent Overmyer, Jennifer Kahl, Christie Nowicki, Anna Hunyadi, Jonathan Hunyadi, Matthew Poca, Julia Poca, Heather Wegener, Gretchen Cooley, Nicole Lewandowski, Chad Poca, Megan Halicek, Tyler Halicek, Eric Halicek, Aaron Betz, and Alex Betz; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius, her parents, Raymond and Mabel, and her siblings, Robert Adams, Doris Beck, and Paul Adams.

Ellen’s life was a quiet testament to the power of service done with humility and love. She was the most extraordinary ordinary woman one could ever meet.

Her family would like to extend gratitude to those at Ohio Living Hospice and Swanton Health Care (Embassy) for their loving care of Ellen (especially Nick, who always got a smile out of her). A special thanks also to her dearest friend Viola Butler.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, at St. Richard Catholic Church, with family receiving guests beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ellen’s memory to St. Richard Parish, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558.