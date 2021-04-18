Elma “Honey” Auchard (1921-2021)

Elma “Honey” Auchard, 100 years of age, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Elma was born February 22, 1921, in Woodston, Kansas, the daughter of the late James G. and Edna G. (Grimes) Breckenridge.

She was a 1938 graduate of Woodston High School. Elma continued her education attending Pittsburg Teacher’s College, Wayne State University and St. Mary’s College.

Elma married Rev. Edward D. Auchard on July 23, 1944 in Woodston, Kansas, and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2014.

A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Elma had the opportunity to teach. She was passionate about assisting her husband Edward in his ministries. Elma was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bryan.

She had served at the Secretary of the Maumee Valley Presbyterial, a Board Member of the Bryan YMCA, AFS Chapter Past President and as a member of the Metropolitan Board AFS as well as serving as President of the West Bloomfield AFS Chapter in the Detroit area.

Elma also served as Co-President of the AFS Chapter in Bryan from 1993- 1995. Elma enjoyed reading, making crafts and reading. She accompanied Edward in their many travels, both international and domestic.

Surviving is her daughter, Joanne (William) Senefsky of Sun City, California; three grandchildren, Mark (Lisa) Senefsky of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cari (Ken Prince) Senefsky of Austin, Texas and Christi (Ben) Koehlinger of Lakewood, California; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Senefsky, Sarah Senefsky, Oliver Koehlinger and Martin Koehlinger; one sister, Grace Merkey of Monte Vista, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Edward D. Auchard and one sister, Wilma Bartholomew.

Visitation for Elma “Honey” Auchard will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, Ohio where her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Carol Pierson officiating.

Local arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 225 East High Street, Bryan, Ohio. Graveside committal services for Mrs. Auchard will be made at 11:00 a.m., Monday April 26, 2021 in Woodston City Cemetery, Woodston, Kansas, under the care of Plummer-Overlease Funeral Home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

